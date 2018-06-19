Eskom says load-shedding likely on Tuesday

File: Eskom said at the weekend the system remained constrained and would take up to ten days to recover from the effects of the industrial action by its workers. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – There is a high probability of load-shedding on Tuesday evening, Eskom said.

This is as a result of the power system being constrained by the evening peak period due to increased demand.

"The power system is expected to be severely constrained this evening from 5 pm to 9 pm, with a high risk of load-shedding. Electricity users are urged to alleviate pressure on the national grid by switching off all non-essential lights, appliances, pool pumps and geysers," spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said.

Eskom said at the weekend the system remained constrained and it would take up to ten days to recover from the effects of the industrial action, with the energy generator accusing workers of sabotaging of its power stations, including coal management and transportation.

Load-shedding is a last resort measure to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

Eskom and unions on Tuesday resumed wage negotiations, under the auspices of the Department of Public Enterprises, after talks stalled over the power utility's decision not to award any salary increases due to financial constraints.

Labour unions are demanding a 15 percent increase for workers at Eskom, saying their members should not suffer for a financial crisis brought on by corruption and mismanagement by senior executives, who have since been fired.

African News Agency