Anoj Singh, Eskom CFO suspended

Eskom Chief Financial Officer, Anoj Singh has been suspended. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has suspended its Chief Financial Officer, Anoj Singh, the power utility announced on Friday.

“Eskom has suspended its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Anoj Singh pending a disciplinary hearing,” Eskom said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Eskom added that its former CEO, Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has been scheduled within the next two weeks.

Koko's been investigated for contracts he awarded and has been placed on leave.

The power utility is under fire over allegations of impropriety.

Minister Lynne Brown has asked Eskom's interim board to conduct a short-term investigation into allegations of corruption and bankruptcy.

