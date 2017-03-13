Eskom suspends power cuts in Mpumalanga municipalities

File: Eskom has suspended the planned interruption of bulk power supply to the Govan Mbeki and the Thaba Chweu local municipalities after reaching agreements on the settlements of their arrears debt. Photo: EPA/LYNN BO BO

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has suspended the planned interruption of bulk power supply to the Govan Mbeki and the Thaba Chweu local municipalities after reaching agreements on the settlement of their debt.

Both the Govan Mbeki and the Thaba Chweu local municipalities have committed to provide their respective council resolutions to support the agreements by close of business on Tuesday, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are very pleased with this progressive development as it secures the electricity supply to municipalities while ensuring that they honour their debts. Eskom will continue to work with all municipalities in developing long-term sustainable plans that will ensure municipalities stay out of the debt trap,” Eskom group executive for customer services Ayanda Noah said in the statement.

Eskom was obliged to supply electricity on a financially sustainable basis. Should the municipalities fail to honour the payment agreements, Eskom reserved the right to implement the power interruptions within seven days of the breach.

Municipal customers were encouraged to engage with their supply authorities for updated information on their municipalities’ arrears situation, the parastatal said.

African News Agency