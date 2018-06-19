Eskom tables new wage offer

File: It comes after wage negotiations between the power utility and three unions resumed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has tabled a new wage offer of 4.7 percent.

It comes after wage negotiations between the power utility and three unions resumed on Tuesday.

#Eskom For 2019 until 2021 Eskom is saying they will offer inflation guaranteed increases. Unions will now have to go back to their members and consult them on the new wage offer of 4.7% for 2018. — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 19, 2018

Eskom implemented load-shedding last week when workers went on strike after the parastatal said it would not be increasing salaries at all.

Meanwhile, Eskom said there is a high probability of load-shedding on Tuesday night.

eNCA