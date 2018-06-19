Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom tables new wage offer

  South Africa
File: It comes after wage negotiations between the power utility and three unions resumed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has tabled a new wage offer of 4.7 percent. 

It comes after wage negotiations between the power utility and three unions resumed on Tuesday. 

Eskom implemented load-shedding last week when workers went on strike after the parastatal said it would not be increasing salaries at all. 

Meanwhile, Eskom said there is a high probability of load-shedding on Tuesday night.

 

eNCA

