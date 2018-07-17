DStv Channel 403
Eskom tables two offers for unions to consider

File: Eskom on Tuesday tabled two offers for unions to consider. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Tuesday tabled two offers for unions to consider.

The first offer is a 7.5 percent increase for 2018, 6.5 percent for the second year and 6.25 percent for the third year.

 

 

It also offered housing based on the Consumer Price Index or R141 and bonuses based on financial statements.

The second offer was 7 percent for year one and two and 6.5 percent for year three.

Unions have demanded 9 percent.

The power utility has been engaged in wage negotiations for a number of weeks.

Trade union Solidarity said it is expecting to reach a wage settlement with Eskom on Tuesday.

Unions have threatened a shut down if their demands are not met.

National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are yet to accept the offer.

eNCA

