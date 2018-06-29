Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom to receive R1bn from German bank

  • South Africa
File: The power utility has signed a loan facility with the lender to connect renewable power projects run by independent producers to the grid. Photo: eNCA/Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom will receive a $100-million (R1,375- billion) cash injection from German state-owned bank, KFW.

The power utility has signed a loan facility with the lender, to connect renewable power projects run by independent producers to the grid.

The funds will enable an expansion of the transmission network in the Northern Cape.

Following major delays, the government finally signed power purchase agreements for projects worth over $4-billion in April.

Eskom says this is part of the new funding it intends signing with development finance institutions this year.

