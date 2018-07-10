Eskom, unions set to return to wage negotiations

File: Eskom and three unions are set to return to wage negotiations on Tuesday. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and three unions are set to return to wage negotiations on Tuesday.

The power utility is now offering workers a 7 percent increase for this year, and 6 percent for the next two years.

The unions want 8 percent this year.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has promised that workers will down tools if a settlement is not reached.

This could see the return of load-shedding throughout the country.

Small and medium businesses may struggle to keep the lights on, with the possibility of continued power cuts threatening their livelihoods.

While using generators is an option for some, the cost implications for these businesses are unsustainable over the long term.

Consumers have also expressed their frustration at the recent return of power cuts.

Unions have warned that if the power utility does not give workers what they want, the country will be plunged into darkness.

eNCA