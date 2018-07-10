Eskom, unions stalemate wage negotiations

File: Wage negotiations between Eskom and labour unions have once again ended in a deadlock. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Wage negotiations between Eskom and labour unions have once again ended in a deadlock.

The power utility isn't backing down from its 7 percent offer for the year, while unions want 9 percent.



Eskom is adamant on getting a three-year deal out of the negotiations.

The power utility has put on the table that they will offer the workers 7 percent as a wage increase for 2018, 6.5 percent for 2019 and then 6.2% for the third year.

Union, however, came up with a counter proposal -- which was that they could come down to 8 percent for a one-year agreement. But when looking at a three-year agreement, they could start at 8.8 percent for 2018 and 8.5 percent for the next two years.

Unions are still demanding housing allowance of atleast R500 as well as bonuses.

eNCA