UPDATE: Eskom, unions resume wage talks

Eskom workers went on strike, resulting in the implementation of load-shedding on Thursday and across the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom and trade unions have resumed wage talks on Tuesday.

WATCH #Eskom Unions and Eskom reps have started arriving. Process was meant to start at 09:00 but it is abit delayed. pic.twitter.com/aLFHnZhB2k — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 19, 2018

#Eskom Unions are demanding a 15% as a wage increase but have said they will approach the negotiating process with an open mind.... Eskom says once talks begin they will not comment until the process is complete so parties can negotiate in good faith. pic.twitter.com/B0PpynKfOa — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 19, 2018

Negotiations are set to take place over the next three days.

Three unions representing workers reached a deadlock with the power utility last week after Eskom said it would not pay any increases this year.

Workers went on strike, resulting in the implementation of load-shedding on Thursday and across the weekend.

Following an intervention by the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Friday the parties agreed to go back to the negotiating table.

The unions are demanding wage increases of between nine and 15 percent and an additional housing allowance.

"There is going to be a wage increase as per the minister's determination. The board will have to raid our coffers. There is going to be some kind of money coming through. As to where it will come through it's a matter that the minister or the board will make a pronouncement.

"Our shareholder, which is government, has said that 'do something to improve the situation and improve the offer'. Clearly, it means there's willingness on the part of government to assist us where possible,” said Eskom spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe.

