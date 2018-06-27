Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Wage negotiations between Eskom, trade unions resume

  • South Africa
File: Eskom said it could only offer a zero percent increase for 2018. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Wage negotiations between Eskom and three key trade unions resume on Wednesday morning.

Initially, Numsa, NUM, and Solidarity had demanded a 15 percent wage increase.

Eskom said it could only offer a zero percent increase.

This triggered a nationwide strike which resulted in load-shedding in some areas.

READ: Starting wage talks at 0% was an error: Eskom chair Mabuza

The power utility has since revised its offer to 4.7 percent for this year.

It's also offering inflation-linked increases for the next four years.

At the same time, the unions have also revised their wage increase demands to 9 percent.
 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close