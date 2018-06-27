Wage negotiations between Eskom, trade unions resume

JOHANNESBURG - Wage negotiations between Eskom and three key trade unions resume on Wednesday morning.
Initially, Numsa, NUM, and Solidarity had demanded a 15 percent wage increase.
Eskom said it could only offer a zero percent increase.
This triggered a nationwide strike which resulted in load-shedding in some areas.
The power utility has since revised its offer to 4.7 percent for this year.
It's also offering inflation-linked increases for the next four years.
At the same time, the unions have also revised their wage increase demands to 9 percent.
