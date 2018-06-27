Wage negotiations between Eskom, trade unions resume

File: Eskom said it could only offer a zero percent increase for 2018. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Wage negotiations between Eskom and three key trade unions resume on Wednesday morning.

Initially, Numsa, NUM, and Solidarity had demanded a 15 percent wage increase.

Eskom said it could only offer a zero percent increase.

This triggered a nationwide strike which resulted in load-shedding in some areas.

The power utility has since revised its offer to 4.7 percent for this year.

It's also offering inflation-linked increases for the next four years.

At the same time, the unions have also revised their wage increase demands to 9 percent.



eNCA