Eskom threatens defaulting municipalities with disconnection

CAPE TOWN - About half of the country’s municipalities who entered into agreements with Eskom to pay off their electricity debts were defaulting, and again faced the threat of disconnection, the power utility’s chief financial officer told Parliament on Wednesday.

“The current status is that out of 62 (municipalities), 31 are relatively paying, so we will call the others. So, half of the guys who said they would pay are paying,” Anok Singh told a select committee on communications and public enterprises.

Singh said the municipalities’ failure to honour their payment schedules meant that Eskom was at risk of seeing municipal debt rise to R12-billion.

Debt had been contained at R9-billion after Eskom took a hard line with municipalities and eventually cut off power to four of them.

The remaining 54 agreed to pay up.

Singh said Eskom would now proceed with applications under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) for the authority to disconnect the 31 defaulting municipalities.

In terms of the act, the utility had to give fair warning to those affected, and give them time to make submissions and put in place preparations to allow essential services to continue.

“Obviously we will go to another PAJA application.”

The bulk of the debt, some R7.6-billion, was owed by municipalities in the Free State, Mpumalanga and North West.

It came after Moody's downgraded Eskom's credit rating by one notch to BA2, with a negative outlook.

The ratings agency said Eskom’s weak credit quality might require government support.

On Friday, Moody's downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating to one notch above junk status.

It also downgraded Sasol, MTN, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and seven other local companies.

Eskom said the parastatal's downgrade was driven by the downgrade of the country and promised its liquidity levels remained healthy, while its financial profile continued to improve.

African News Agency