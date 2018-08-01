Eskom warns of power cuts during Wednesday morning peak

* Get your load-shedding schedule here.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans may be in for another round of power cuts on Wednesday morning.
Eskom warns that the likelihood of blackouts is high.
The power utility has implemented load-shedding as a result of wildcat strikes.
Wage talks with unions have stalled.
Workers are demanding that performance bonuses be included in any deal.
Consumers are advised to keep checking the load-shedding schedules on the Eskom and municipal websites.
eNCA
Discussion Policy