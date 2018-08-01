Eskom warns of power cuts during Wednesday morning peak

File: Eskom urged the public to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances. Photo: eNCA

* Get your load-shedding schedule here.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans may be in for another round of power cuts on Wednesday morning.

Eskom warns that the likelihood of blackouts is high.

The power utility has implemented load-shedding as a result of wildcat strikes.

Wage talks with unions have stalled.

Workers are demanding that performance bonuses be included in any deal.

Consumers are advised to keep checking the load-shedding schedules on the Eskom and municipal websites.

eNCA