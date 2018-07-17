Eskom threatens power cuts in Free State

File: Eskom says the Tokologo and Nala municipalities could face power cuts for up to six hours a day from Wednesday. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning it will cut power to two Free State municipalities because of non-payment.

The power utility says the Tokologo and Nala municipalities could face power cuts for up to six hours a day from Wednesday.

It’s also threatening to increase the hours to 14 hours if there’s no payment by the 24 July.

The municipalities agreed to pay a certain amount at the end of June but have failed to do so.

Towns in the Tokologo municipality which will be affected are Hertzogville, Boshof, Dealesville and Seretse.

In the Nala municipality, areas affected include Bothaville and Wesselsbron.

eNCA