Eskom reinstates embattled executives

FILE: Govender will be reinstated as Eskom’s head of group capital. Photo: eNCA / Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is welcoming back two embattled senior executives.

The power utility’s disciplinary process has cleared Prish Govender and Matshele Koko of any wrongdoing.

#Breaking: #Eskom execs Prish Govender cleared of wrongdoing In McKinsey scandal and Matshela Koko cleared and will resume duties as GE Generation. Message from Sean Maritz sent to Exco this am. pic.twitter.com/gPicy4q5eS — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) January 2, 2018

Govender will be reinstated as Eskom’s head of group capital.

Koko will resume his duties as head of generation at the power utility.

That’s according to a letter from Eskom CEO Sean Maritz to the parastatal’s executive committee.

Earlier, Koko was accused of awarding contracts worth R1-billion to a company linked to his stepdaughter.

