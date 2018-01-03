Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom reinstates embattled executives

  • South Africa
FILE: Govender will be reinstated as Eskom’s head of group capital. Photo: eNCA / Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is welcoming back two embattled senior executives.

The power utility’s disciplinary process has cleared Prish Govender and Matshele Koko of any wrongdoing.

Govender will be reinstated as Eskom’s head of group capital.

Koko will resume his duties as head of generation at the power utility.

That’s according to a letter from Eskom CEO Sean Maritz to the parastatal’s executive committee.

Earlier, Koko was accused of awarding contracts worth R1-billion to a company linked to his stepdaughter.

eNCA

