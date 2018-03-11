Eskom whistleblower ready to return to work

File: Eskom said Suzanne Daniels still needs to respond to several allegations. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Suzanne Daniels is breathing a sigh of relief after the CCMA overturned her suspension as Eskom’s legal head.

But the power utility says she still needs to respond to several allegations.

Eskom suspended Daniels after she blew the whistle on state capture at the parastatal.

She’s adamant that she will return to work on 19 March.

“I didn’t do it for the recognition. It was overwhelming to find how people supported," said Daniels.

"I do want to say thank you to the people of South Africa. It has gotten me through very terrible days."

eNCA