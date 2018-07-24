Eskom workers defiant on getting bonuses

File: Eskom has been locked in wage negotiations with three trade unions for over a month. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom workers say they have met their targets and deserve bonuses.

The power utility has been locked in wage negotiations with three trade unions for over a month.

Eskom, which reported a net loss of R2.3-billion for the previous financial year, has ruled out bonuses but trade unions say the issue will make or break any wage agreement.

The power utility says it simply can’t afford to pay them.

“Yes, there was a bonus paid last year by the previous management and they took a decision they thought was right, but as far as we are concerned we are looking at all possible options, but one thing that’s clear is that when we look at targets that should have been met we haven’t met our targets,” said Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe.

Workers must decide if they will accept a three-year agreement at 7 percent with a housing allowance, or 7.5-percent for 2018 and 7 percent for the two years after, without a housing allowance.

Bonuses are off the table.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), and Solidarity maintain that workers have met their targets and deserve to be rewarded for keeping the lights on.

“We are highly disappointed and irritated that management says bonuses will not be paid, in terms of performance we must be considered we have made the targets,” said NUM’s Paris Mashego.

Bonuses are not the only issue, though, as Eskom will also have to tackle the problem of its large workforce.

With an estimation of more than 48, 000, the power utility plans to reduce non-essential positions, while retaining core and critical skills.

Unions insist that any job cuts would need to start at senior management level.

Unions say Eskom's dismal financial performance has nothing to do with ordinary workers and they shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the threat of load shedding hangs over the economy until a deal is reached.

Negotiations are set to resume on Friday.

eNCA