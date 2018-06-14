Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Eskom workers to picket for salary increases

  • South Africa
File: Eskom is facing serious financial woes, including debt of R350-billion. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom workers are expected to picket at Eskom offices against zero salary increases.

There are fears the pickets might result in power cuts in some parts of the country.  

The power utility said it has contingency plans to mitigate the effect of the pickets.

READ: Eskom not moving from its 'no wage increase' stance

Unions are demanding a 15 percent salary increase across the board in a one-year agreement.

But Eskom says it is not going to increase salaries at all this year.

The power utility is facing serious financial woes, including debt of R350-billion.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close