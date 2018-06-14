Eskom workers to picket for salary increases

File: Eskom is facing serious financial woes, including debt of R350-billion. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom workers are expected to picket at Eskom offices against zero salary increases.

There are fears the pickets might result in power cuts in some parts of the country.

The power utility said it has contingency plans to mitigate the effect of the pickets.

Unions are demanding a 15 percent salary increase across the board in a one-year agreement.

But Eskom says it is not going to increase salaries at all this year.

The power utility is facing serious financial woes, including debt of R350-billion.

eNCA