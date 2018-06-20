Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Eskom's 4,7% wage hike rejected

  • South Africa
File: Eskom will on Thursday respond to unions on their latest counter-offer tabled by unions after workers rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike. Photo: Flickr.com / Dabe Murphy

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom will on Thursday respond to unions on their latest counter-offer tabled by unions after workers rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike.

READ: Eskom tables new wage offer

Employees at the cash-strapped utility put on a united front with employers after they consolidated their mandates.

But unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa), Solidarity and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), refused to give an exact figure.

However, the NUM said it had no option but for unions to unite.

The strike resulted in rolling blackouts in South Africa last week.

LOAD-SHEDDING: Schedules, info, and how it affects you

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close