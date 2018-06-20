WATCH: Eskom's 4,7% wage hike rejected

File: Eskom will on Thursday respond to unions on their latest counter-offer tabled by unions after workers rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike. Photo: Flickr.com / Dabe Murphy

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom will on Thursday respond to unions on their latest counter-offer tabled by unions after workers rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike.

Employees at the cash-strapped utility put on a united front with employers after they consolidated their mandates.

But unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa), Solidarity and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), refused to give an exact figure.

However, the NUM said it had no option but for unions to unite.

WATCH: #Eskom #WageTalks: NUM says "We had no choice but to work with others and to be on par with what has to be seen as responsible to the South Africans at large." Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/rrDKur2KiJ — eNCA (@eNCA) June 20, 2018

#Eskom Unions have tabled a counter offer, briefing media now. Refuse to say what that number is. pic.twitter.com/u1pyH7Dh4R — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 20, 2018

The strike resulted in rolling blackouts in South Africa last week.

eNCA