Estate manager to take stand in Van Breda trial

  • South Africa
File: Henri van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother in the family home in De Zalze Golf Estate in Stellenbosch over two years ago. Photo: Catherine Rice/ANA

CAPE TOWN - The trial of triple murder-accused Henri van Breda continues on Monday in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother in the family home in De Zalze Golf Estate in Stellenbosch over two years ago.

He's also been charged for the attempted murder of his sister.

Van Breda claims an intruder attacked his family.

Last week, security guards who were first on the scene the night of the murder testified in court.

The estate manager is expected to take the stand on Monday.

