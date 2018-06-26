EXCLUSIVE: Nkandla service provider still working on government projects

File: More than four years after the Public Protector's report into spending on former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home, little progress has been made in ensuring accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - More than four years after the Public Protector's report into spending on former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home, little progress has been made in ensuring accountability.

The Public Works Department, which was defrauded of more than R200-million in spending on the project, has yet to blacklist a single company allegedly involved in inflating prices.

At least one of the companies that worked on Nkandla is still involved in government projects.

Xoli Mngambi has this eNCA exclusive.

eNCA