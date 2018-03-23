Expelled F4SD councillors' case struck off the roll

RUSTENBURG - An application for review by 11 expelled Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) councillors was struck from the roll at the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday.

Gontse Maruping and 10 others approached the high court on an urgent basis seeking the court to nullify a decision to expel them.

The court ruled that their application lacked urgency. The F4SD did not join to the application.

The F4SD allegedly expelled the councillors for laziness.

Party leader Mbahare Kekana said the councillors failed to hold at least one meeting with the community.

"They dismally failed to adhere to the organisation's mandate and perform according to the performance agreement," he said.

The expelled councillors were Kgomotso Mbana in Mahikeng municipality, Mothusi Montwendi and Foleni Gasetlolwe from Greater Taung municipality, Jacob Moselane and Pakiso Modise from Lekwa Taemane, Bosa Ledwaba from the Rustenburg municipality, Gontse Maruping from Maqussie Hill, Thambo Botman and Lehlogonolo Moloko from Matlosana, Lucas Maruping and Michaelson Dikgopo from Mamusa.

Pogiso Bothomane from Rustenburg has been granted an appeal opportunity in terms of the F4SD constitution.

Some of the councillors had appealed their expulsion but, did not follow proper procedures and only Bothomane's appeal met the requirements, Kekana said.

African News Agency