EXPLAINED: Duduzane Zuma's bail conditions

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was granted bail of R100,000 on Monday in a corruption case and is set to face the music for his alleged links to state capture. Photo: SAPA / Werner Beukes

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was granted bail of R100,000 on Monday in a corruption case set to be the first of a high-ranking individual facing the music for their alleged links to state capture.

 

 

Zuma's bail conditions include: 

  • He can't directly or indirectly communicate with any witnesses
  • He needs to appear in person at the Rosebank police station every Tuesday and Friday at set times
  • He's been ordered to surrender his two passports to the investigating officer
  • Zuma should also not apply for any travel documents that would permit him to leave South Africa until after the case is finalised
  • He must inform the investigating officer if he wants to leave Gauteng

The case has been postponed until the 24th of January next year.

 

 

