EXPLAINED: Duduzane Zuma's bail conditions

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was granted bail of R100,000 on Monday in a corruption case set to be the first of a high-ranking individual facing the music for their alleged links to state capture.
#DuduzaneZuma is out on a R100 000 bail unopposed, he must hand in his passport to authorities and faces corruption. More suspects to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/b4SRmQElRY— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 9, 2018
Zuma's bail conditions include:
- He can't directly or indirectly communicate with any witnesses
- He needs to appear in person at the Rosebank police station every Tuesday and Friday at set times
- He's been ordered to surrender his two passports to the investigating officer
- Zuma should also not apply for any travel documents that would permit him to leave South Africa until after the case is finalised
- He must inform the investigating officer if he wants to leave Gauteng
The case has been postponed until the 24th of January next year.
WATCH: #DuduzaneZuma's case has been postponed to 24 January 2019 and bail of R100,000 has been granted. He has also been ordered to hand in his passport. @KhayaJames brings you more. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/rypOX09vp0— eNCA (@eNCA) July 9, 2018
