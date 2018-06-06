EXPLAINER: PSA strike would affect grants, courts and borders

File: Sassa offices might be affected if public servants go ahead with a threatened strike on Monday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says grant payment will be disrupted if public servants go on strike.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is threatening to bring South Africa to a standstill on Monday after failing to reach a pay agreement with the government.

PSA deputy general manager Tahir Maepa says around 60% of #SASSA @OfficialSASSA employers are involved in the PSA. He also said the PSA has given the SASSA ten days notice of a planned strike, which expires tomorrow, and SASSA lawyers “wrote to us requesting an urgent meeting” — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 6, 2018

Borders will be shut down, courts disrupted, and the water and sanitation department, thrown into chaos. That's if the #PublicServantsAssociation makes good on its promise and goes on strike next week. #eNCA #PSA — Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) June 6, 2018

PSA deputy general manager Tahir Maepa says schools and medical services will not be affected.

#PublicServants The PSA has around 230,000 to 250,000 members altogether. Tahir Maepa, deputy general manager, said this morning that essential services, including the work of doctors, nurses and teachers, will not be affected during what they are calling a Day of Rage on Monday — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 6, 2018

The government believes the union has jumped the gun by deciding to strike. It warns that it will adopt a "no work no pay" approach should the action go ahead.

#PublicServants Below are the remarks from the Department of Public Service and Administration and @MinAyandaDlodlo on the PSA’s Day of Rage which the association is planning for Monday. pic.twitter.com/jcN2a9cdxX — Erin Bates (@ermbates) June 6, 2018

