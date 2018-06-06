Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

EXPLAINER: PSA strike would affect grants, courts and borders

  • South Africa
File: Sassa offices might be affected if public servants go ahead with a threatened strike on Monday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says grant payment will be disrupted if public servants go on strike.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is threatening to bring South Africa to a standstill on Monday after failing to reach a pay agreement with the government.

READ: PSA vows to cripple economy with strike

PSA deputy general manager Tahir Maepa says schools and medical services will not be affected.

The government believes the union has jumped the gun by deciding to strike. It warns that it will adopt a "no work no pay" approach should the action go ahead.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close