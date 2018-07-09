Explosives experts comb Durban's Pavilion Shopping Centre

The Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban is currently being swept by police for explosive devices following a recent spate of explosions and bomb devices being found at malls in the area between Thursday and Sunday. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN –Explosives experts combed Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban after unconfirmed reports of an explosive device at the shopping mall.

Police are still combing the area outside the food court at Pavilion shopping centre. No official confirmation from police yet, but sources say a suspicious device was apparently spotted. Unclear if it’s in fact related to #DBNexplosives. pic.twitter.com/XclzG0Q9Sq — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 9, 2018

Police later reported that the suspected explosive device turned out to be a security tag used to prevent theft.

Police are leaving the Pavilion mall. An officer on scene says it was a security tag normally used on appliances that caused suspicion. Public has been allowed back into the parking lot. #DBNexplosives pic.twitter.com/KJ5qxiCNpW — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 9, 2018

On Saturday evening explosive devices were found before they exploded near the Greyville Racecourse, where the Durban July was taking place.

Five explosive devices planted around Durban in the space of three days. There’ve been no arrests and police are not saying much about the investigation. Tiso Blackstar’s @wicks_jeff and I chatted about it a little while ago on #eNCA. pic.twitter.com/EcuooAIO3Q — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 9, 2018

Devices had previously been found at Woolworths stores.

eNCA