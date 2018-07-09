Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Explosives experts comb Durban's Pavilion Shopping Centre

The Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban is currently being swept by police for explosive devices following a recent spate of explosions and bomb devices being found at malls in the area between Thursday and Sunday. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN –Explosives experts combed Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban after unconfirmed reports of an explosive device at the shopping mall.

 

Police later reported that the suspected explosive device turned out to be a security tag used to prevent theft.

 

 

On Saturday evening explosive devices were found before they exploded near the Greyville Racecourse, where the Durban July was taking place.

 

 

Devices had previously been found at Woolworths stores.

 

