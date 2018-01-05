F State crash: Prasa accused of 'neglect'

JOHANNESBURG - A survivor of Thursdy's Free State train crash is accusing Prasa staff of not doing enough to help passengers.

He also says the train was overloaded.

Riaan Terblanche says there were no Prasa staff to evacuate the passengers following the devastating crash that left at least 18 people dead.

"We did not see any Prasa staff saying guys please evacuate the train immediatley. I think if Prasa staff were adequatley trained for this situation we could have prevented the losses and the injuries if they acted a little faster," says Terblanche.

He says the staff only took their personal belongings.

"They were taking their personal belongings and chemicals from the train, I'm not sure if its the correct protocol to take chemicals out but my point of view is passengers need to take first priority," he says.

Terblanche says the train was overloaded with some sitting in the dining cart because there were no seats available in the third class.

"Through the night there was more passengers climbing on. A person we met while waiting said they were all seated in the dining cart because there was no seats in third class. Some of the people moved to other coaches past us to sleeping coaches because there was no space in the sitting coaches," he says.

"I think there should be a serious enquiry done on the capability and competency of staff to handle incidents like this in the future and look at the well being of the passengers there. Only at 3 PM did people ask for our names so from 9 to 3 nobody asked where are the passengers," says Terblanche.

