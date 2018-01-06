Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

F State train crash: No word on missing loved ones: family members

  • South Africa
File Some family members of people involved in the Free State train accident say they have not received answers about the whereabouts of their loved ones. Photo: eNCA / Sikelelwa Mdingi

JOHANNESBURG - Devastated family members of people involved in the Free State train accident are seeking answers about the whereabouts of loved ones who are still missing.

Some families have been to different hospitals and mortuaries in hopes of finding answers.

WATCH: Rescuer tells of desperate search for child as train burned

"I'm here with my sister in law, she's looking for her daughter. She boarded a train from Virginia with two ladies and a gentleman. There were three kids in all. She's 9-years-old. We've been speaking to people who had the list but till now we haven't received any answers," said Emma Shabangu, Family member of a missing train passenger.

"We don't know where the child is. The person who has the list didn't come today so now we are going to the police station. They said we might find something there," she said.

At least 19 people died when a truck collided with the trian near Kroonstad on Thursday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close