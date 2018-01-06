F State train crash: No word on missing loved ones: family members

File Some family members of people involved in the Free State train accident say they have not received answers about the whereabouts of their loved ones. Photo: eNCA / Sikelelwa Mdingi

JOHANNESBURG - Devastated family members of people involved in the Free State train accident are seeking answers about the whereabouts of loved ones who are still missing.

Some families have been to different hospitals and mortuaries in hopes of finding answers.

"I'm here with my sister in law, she's looking for her daughter. She boarded a train from Virginia with two ladies and a gentleman. There were three kids in all. She's 9-years-old. We've been speaking to people who had the list but till now we haven't received any answers," said Emma Shabangu, Family member of a missing train passenger.

"We don't know where the child is. The person who has the list didn't come today so now we are going to the police station. They said we might find something there," she said.



At least 19 people died when a truck collided with the trian near Kroonstad on Thursday.

eNCA