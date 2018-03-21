Failing municipalities must be monitored

File: According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Minister Zweli Mkhize, only 7% of municipalities are classified as well-functioning. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG – A local government expert says government needs to actually follow through on recommendations made by the auditor general regarding underperforming municipalities.

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Minister Zweli Mkhize, only 7% of municipalities are classified as well-functioning.

Paul Berkowitz a local Government Expert, said, "It is as simple as political will right from the top. If Minister Mkhize gets support from the top, from the president, to say that there will be action taken if for example the kind of recommendations that auditor general makes every year are still persistent, then there will be action taken.

“But then again we do have action that has been taken. We do have municipalities that are going into administration on a regular basis almost every quota."

The budget speech revealed SARS missed its revenue target by a whopping R47-billion.

Tthe Water and Sanitation Department revealed on Monday that it was owed R10.7-billion in outstanding debt for water supplied last year.

