Fallen soldier's remains to be handed to family

PRETORIA - The remains of a South African soldier killed in the DRC will be handed over to his family on Friday.

A ceremonial parade is expected to be held at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Moalosi Albert Mokhothu died during a gun battle with rebels earlier this month.

He served as a member of a United Nations Stabilisation Mission.

The SANDF says Mokhothu was a hero who paid the ultimate price while contributing to peace on the continent.

His name will be inscribed on a wall of remembrance.

