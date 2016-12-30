Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Fallen soldier's remains to be handed to family

  • South Africa
The SANDF says Moalosi Albert Mokhothu was a hero who paid the ultimate price while contributing to peace on the continent. Photo: Facebook / Sonwabo Mbananga

PRETORIA - The remains of a South African soldier killed in the DRC will be handed over to his family on Friday.

A ceremonial parade is expected to be held at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Moalosi Albert Mokhothu died during a gun battle with rebels earlier this month.

He served as a member of a United Nations Stabilisation Mission.

The SANDF says Mokhothu was a hero who paid the ultimate price while contributing to peace on the continent.

His name will be inscribed on a wall of remembrance.

eNCA

