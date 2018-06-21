Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Families of Sibanye miners want R2-million each

  • South Africa


 

 

JOHANNESBURG - The families of five mineworkers who died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine last week are demanding about R2-million each.

Linganani Mngadi, Lakhi Msada, Mthikozisi Msutu, Cedrick Nkuna and Kholekile Phelilewho were remembered at a memorial service on Wednesday.

Their deaths bring to 20 the number of workers killed, in nine incidents, at various Sibanye-Stillwater mines since February.

A spokesperson for the families, Douglas Msuthu, said they should earn the salaries of the deceased for a lifetime.

"We ask the mine to build homes for the families, each family beneficiary should get at least R2-million that doesn’t interfere with the provident fund.”

 

Unions were scathing about the company.

“Workers are dying because of greed, workers are being killed because of greed, the greed is costing us our loved ones,” said Joseph Mathunjwa, president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.

WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater mine workers fear for their lives

The National Union of Mineworkers' health and safety chairperson, Peter Bailey, said the union had warned Sibanye-Stillwater months ago that a "disaster" was coming.

"They never listen so they must face the full might of the working class and the law,” he said.

Solidarity agreed that the deaths could have been avoided.

 

Sibanyer-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman promised mourners: “You have my personal commitment to do whatever to restore acceptable levels of safety.

"The recent spate of fatalities in a short space of time is unparalleled in our history."

Three of the miners were from the Eastern Cape, one from KwaZulu-Natal and one from Gauteng.

Their funerals are expected to be held at the weekend.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close