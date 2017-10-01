Family demands answers after 'procedure left son partially-paralaysed'

File: The family of a Durban-born pilot are taking legal action against a private hospital after a straightforward procedure left him partially-paralysed. Photo: Pixabay / stevebp

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Durban-born pilot are taking legal action against a private hospital after a straightforward procedure left him partially-paralysed.

Kershan Naidoo was admitted to hospital for a broken arm in January – but ended up in ICU a few hours later without explanation.

He’s since been confined to a bed at home – but his family fears he may never fly again.

Just last year, pilot Kershan Naidoo was living his dream.

He was contracted to the United Nations, flying to different African countries.

But, in January, he visited a private hospital in Durban to fix his broken arm.

Three hours later, he was mysteriously in ICU on life support.

In August, he was discharged from rehabilitation at another facility.

Since then, he’s spent his days in this bed with a caregiver by his side – unable to use his limbs or speak coherently.

“There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been very very difficult and the only thing which got us through these months is faith. For Kershan, we will give him the world and we will never give up faith,” said Livashnee Naidoo, Kershan's sister.

The family has been demanding answers from the hospital for nine months without luck.

Now, they’re taking legal action – and have requested the name of the hospital is not mentioned while that’s under way.

Doctors have told Naidoo’s siblings he will improve – but, sadly, his dream has come to an end.

“It will be a very long process of recovery, running into a minimum period of two to three years. And within that time he will get use of his legs, however he might not be able to do all the stuff he used to do before which is basically doing a lot of sport, he won’t fly again because of his injuries. It will not be possible for him to fly again,” said Neloshini Naidoo, Kershan's sister.

Naidoo’s medical bills have rocketed to nearly R2 500 000, with R12 000 a month for medication alone.

A Facebook page called Kershan’s Wings has been set up to raise funds.

eNCA