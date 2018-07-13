Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Father in court for allegedly distributing porn featuring his twin daughters

  • South Africa
File: The father is facing three charges which relate to the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography which fall under a schedule five offence. Photo: ANA

PORT ELIZABETH - A 44-year-old man charged with distributing pornography featuring his eight-year-old twin daughters is expected back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The man who is from Lorraine in Port Elizabeth cannot be named to protect the identity of his children.

The father is facing three charges which relate to the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography which fall under a schedule five offence.

He was arrested in November 2016, by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly took pictures sexually exploiting his eight-year-old twin daughters and distributed naked images of them online.

The charge sheet also reads that the man was allegedly found in possession of child and baby pornography stored on his laptop.

He has no previous convictions or pending cases against his name and is out on bail of R10,000.

African News Agency

