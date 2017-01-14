Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Heartache like no other: crash victim's dad

  • South Africa
Two other children were killed when a minibus taxi hit a bus head-on in the Ntuzuma area of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter.com/@_ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG – Grieving loved ones of the four pupils who were killed in a horrific road accident in Durban this week are battling to come to terms with their loss.

The children were travelling in a minibus taxi that collided head-on with a bus in the Ntuzuma area on Wednesday.

Bonginkosi Khumalo described his son’s sudden death as a heartache like no other.

Thirteen-year-old Sicelo Rubashe did not make his first day as a high school pupil because he died in the crash.

“He was going to start at Isibonelo, he was excited that he was going to a new school. So much so that he left his sister behind because she was taking too long,” said Khumalo.

Two other children were killed in the collision and 18 people were injured in the crash.

KwaZulu-Natal education officials have visited the families to offer support.

eNCA

