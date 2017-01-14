Heartache like no other: crash victim's dad

Two other children were killed when a minibus taxi hit a bus head-on in the Ntuzuma area of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter.com/@_ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG – Grieving loved ones of the four pupils who were killed in a horrific road accident in Durban this week are battling to come to terms with their loss.

The children were travelling in a minibus taxi that collided head-on with a bus in the Ntuzuma area on Wednesday.

13 year old Sicelo Khumalo was among the 4 pupils killed when a minibus taxi crashed into a bus in Ntuzuma this week. pic.twitter.com/DKG5oDyUOg — Judith Subban (@judithsubban) January 13, 2017

Bonginkosi Khumalo described his son’s sudden death as a heartache like no other.

Thirteen-year-old Sicelo Rubashe did not make his first day as a high school pupil because he died in the crash.

16 year old Thabisile Myeni was due to start her first day of Grade 11 when the minibus taxi crashed in Ntuzuma. pic.twitter.com/168YyfUvAv — Judith Subban (@judithsubban) January 13, 2017

“He was going to start at Isibonelo, he was excited that he was going to a new school. So much so that he left his sister behind because she was taking too long,” said Khumalo.

Two other children were killed in the collision and 18 people were injured in the crash.

Bonginkosi Khumalo's 13 year old son, Sicelo, was killed in the accident. He says his son was excited for his first day of high school. pic.twitter.com/LnBGZxliaH — Judith Subban (@judithsubban) January 13, 2017

KwaZulu-Natal education officials have visited the families to offer support.

eNCA