CAPE TOWN, 22 June 2018 – Fed-up Gugulethu residents in Cape Town on Friday threatened not to vote in 2019, if they’re not given houses. Human settlements minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo met with some of the people living around the Cape Flats township. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – "Help us or we won’t vote," fed-up landless Gugulethu residents in Cape Town told government on Friday.

Human settlements minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo met with some of the 15,000 people living in backyards in and around the Cape Flats township.

The group grew impatient with promises made, saying they have heard them time and time again.

