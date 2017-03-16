Fedusa warns of nationwide Prasa strike

File: Fedusa said there is a threat of a potential strike looming at the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said there is a threat of a potential strike looming at the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

This if the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) fails to resolve a wage dispute that was referred to it by the United National Transport Union (UNTU).

In a statement, Fedusa spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said the Prasa strike could cripple its operations and bring rail passenger transport to a halt across the country.

“Fedusa fully supports UNTU’s decision to refer the dispute to the CCMA for conciliation after the latter’s members rejected Prasa’s wage offer increase from three percent to 4.5 percent on condition that UNTU lowers its demands from 20 percent to 12 percent,” Nxumalo said.

“UNTU is also demanding increases in their medical aid, night shift, book off and standby allowances with effect from April 1.”

Fedusa general secretary, Dennis George said: “We believe that millions of rands that are being wasted on a daily basis on irregular and fruitless expenditure by Prasa management could be used to pay decent salaries and other benefits for UNTU members.”

UNTU General Secretary, Steve Harris, validated George’s sentiments.

“UNTU’s members are gatvol. They are demanding a double-digit salary increase from 1 April irrespective of the dire state of Prasa and the predictions of what wage increases should be, due to the grim global economic forecast. Our members are angry. Over the past year, the management of the passenger rail services ignored their pleas,” said Harris.

Harris said they were betrayed by their employer, after Prasa management signed a collective agreement that gave UNTU members better benefits in the workplace, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) refused to implement it.

“The result is that UNTU member bear the brunt because the Union had to apply to the Labour Court in Johannesburg for a court order to force Prasa to comply,” he said.

“On another front Prasa is facing a tough legal battle after its former Board Chairman Popo Molefe filed court papers to oppose the dissolution of his Board and the appointment of an interim one by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters.”

African News Agency