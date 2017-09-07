FeesMustFall: Dlamini case put on hold again

File: The case against student leader Mcebo Dlamini has been postponed again in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG – The case against student leader Mcebo Dlamini in which he faces charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property during student protests was again postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The charges against the University of the Witwatersrand student emanate from fees protests in 2016.

Dlamini, who is out on R2,000 bail, has engaged a new lawyer, Khathutshelo Mathibe - a development the state prosecutor, Steven Rubin, said he had not been informed of. Mathibe, who told the court he would be representing Dlamini, said he had already been instructed.

He said he was ready to proceed and was up to date on the matter. Mathibe said he was only waiting for the State to give him “their evidence” against Dlamini.

Rubin said the State’s evidence consisted of video footage. He told the court that the “footage had been copied and needed to be viewed”. This meant the matter could not proceed.

Last week, the matter was postponed because the previous lawyer for Dlamini did not turn up at the court. The accused, who believes his matter “political”, told the court he found out at the last minute that his lawyer was unwell.

On Thursday, Magistrate Andre Pietersen again postponed the matter to October 5, but warned he would not allow any more delays.

African News Agency