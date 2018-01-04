Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Fewer schools achieved 100% pass rate: DG

  South Africa
File: Photo: Getty / Creative Stock

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Director-General (DG), Hubert Mweli says fewer schools achieved a 100% pass rate in 2017. 

According to Mweli, mathematics pass rates have, however, improved. 

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says poorer schools have marginally improved in Bachelor Grade passes compared to wealthier ones.

Umalusi gives go-ahead for #Matric2017 results with maths, science passes improving

 

 

 

 

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga is to formally announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination Results for 2017 on Thursday night.

Her briefing was preceded by the DBE's technical briefing on the matric results. 

 


 

 

 

 

