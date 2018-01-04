Fewer schools achieved 100% pass rate: DG

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Director-General (DG), Hubert Mweli says fewer schools achieved a 100% pass rate in 2017.

According to Mweli, mathematics pass rates have, however, improved.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says poorer schools have marginally improved in Bachelor Grade passes compared to wealthier ones.

KwaZulu-Natal leads the 2017 contingent of bachelor's passes followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape, says Mweli #MatricResults2017 — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

115 schools have maintained a 100% pass rate over the last five years, said Mweli earlier at the #MatricResults2017 technical briefing this afternoon. More to follow throughout the evening including live crossings with eNCA's @CathyMohlahlana — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga is to formally announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination Results for 2017 on Thursday night.

Her briefing was preceded by the DBE's technical briefing on the matric results.

#MatricResults2017 statistics on the examination process: from Mweli:

44,911 markers

140 marking centres

65,000 invigilators

6,826 examination centres

7.4 million scripts

7.8 million printed papers

132 question papers

629,155 full-time Grade 12s

173,276 part-time Grade 12s — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

Basic Education Director General Mweli has shown a chart with government funding per sector. R234-billion goes to basic education - it is the largest - followed by economic affairs with a R215-billion budget. #MatricResults #Matric2017 — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

Edu dept says 4 years in, the CAPS system is stabilising . Umalusi has accepted raw marks in 38 of 58 subjects. #MatricResults2017 — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) January 4, 2018

