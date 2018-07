File: Gauteng MEC for transport Ismail Vadi wants to rename some roads in the province, but he's refusing to come clean about the costs at this stage. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MEC for transport Ismail Vadi has come under fire from the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) on his plan to rename some of the province's roads.



This plan has outraged the FF Plus and it said the money could be used more wisely.

The party feels it would be better spent on repairing roads and potholes.

