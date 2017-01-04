Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Fifteen injured as two taxis collide in KZN

  • South Africa
File: Fifteen people were injured on Tuesday, when two taxis collided head-on with each other on Impendle Road in Impendle, Pietermaritzburg. Photo: via Twitter.com / @ER24KZNHighway

JOHANNESBURG – Fifteen people were injured on Tuesday when two taxis collided head-on with each other on Impendle Road in Impendle, Pietermaritzburg, paramedics said.

“Shortly before 3pm paramedics from ER24, EMRS and local emergency services arrived on the scene where they found majority of the occupants with fractures to their lower legs,” spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

“One of the taxis had 14 occupants inside of it at the time of the collision. The second taxi had only the driver. All 15 occupants were treated for their injuries that ranged from minor to moderate.”

Vermaak said that once the people were treated on the scene, they were transported to Greys, Edendale and Northdale Hospitals for further medical treatment.

The cause of the accident was not known and would be investigated, he said.

Africa News Agency

