Fight fake #KnysnaFire news

KNYSNA- Various fake news stories are being spread on social media, posing a huge threat on efforts to relieve and successfully counter the situation caused by the devastating fires in Knysna, according to police.

Appreciation & Respect to transport operators and the community assisting in relief efforts #knysnafiresjozilove #fpdutoittransport pic.twitter.com/44iw7CPRz5 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) June 10, 2017

Saps spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Pojie said, "rumours and fake news that currently being spread on social media is two people with petrol cans had been arrested in connection with the fires in George and surroundings; these statements are false and unfounded."

"No arrests in this regard have been made yet. The same voice note alleges involvement of the two "suspects" in the devastating fires from Knysna to Port Elizabeth. This is also not true."

"Further rumours indicating the hi-jacking of delivery trucks who delivers humanitarian relieve packages to Knysna is also untrue," he clarified.

Police are appealing to social media users to refrain from spreading unconfirmed stories as it creates further havoc and chaos in a situation where resources are already stretched to its limits.

#FakeNews about arson and hijacking of trucks is DERAILING AID EFFORTS in #KnysnaFire. STOP sharing it, please! Statement from #SAPS. RT pic.twitter.com/UlC57paP93 — OUTA (@OUTASA) June 10, 2017

Poilce have increased visibility on the main and exit routes to and from Knysna by redirecting traffic, both local and provincial officials en-route to ensure the safety of all road users and the public in general.

