Finance Minister's future unclear

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma met with his cabinet late Wednesday.
Details are yet to emerge on what was on the agenda.
There has been fresh speculation of a looming cabinet reshuffle.
And Pravin Gordhan's future as finance minister is still not clear.
One political analyst says a reshuffle is imminent, but is of the view that it may only be revealed at a later date.
"I don’t think there will be an announcement at the cabinet meeting now of the reshuffle.
"But it’s clear that a reshuffle is coming," said Dr Ivor Sarakinsky of the Wits School of Governance.
* Watch the full interview in the gallery above.
eNCA
Discussion Policy