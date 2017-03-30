Finance Minister's future unclear

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky of the Wits School of Governance says a reshuffle is imminent. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma met with his cabinet late Wednesday.

Details are yet to emerge on what was on the agenda.

There has been fresh speculation of a looming cabinet reshuffle.

And Pravin Gordhan's future as finance minister is still not clear.

One political analyst says a reshuffle is imminent, but is of the view that it may only be revealed at a later date.

"I don’t think there will be an announcement at the cabinet meeting now of the reshuffle.

"But it’s clear that a reshuffle is coming," said Dr Ivor Sarakinsky of the Wits School of Governance.

eNCA