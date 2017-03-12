Fire destroys more than a thousand homes in Imizamo Yethu

Residents of Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay say this is where the fire started. Photo: eNCA/Aarti Narsee

CAPE TOWN – More than a thousand informal settlement structures in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay have been destroyed by fire.

Two people were confirmed dead on Saturday morning after an overnight blaze swept through the area, destroying homes as residents battled to get their belongings.

Fire at Mandela Park informal settlement has not been contained, helicopters on scene. #HoutbayFire pic.twitter.com/9V8Msaj5mU — Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) March 11, 2017

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said that emergency services are still active in the area despite the fire having been put out.

“Disaster management is still doing the count on the number of structures as well as number of persons that are displaced,” said Layne.

“It has been discovered that there are more structures than initially estimated but our crews have left the incident but we still go there to check if the fire is completely extinguished, so we will do that throughout the day.”

Layne said it took longer to contain the blaze after running into several problems.

"It wasn't specific to water shortages as in a lack of water. It was because we had to use so many vehicles with so many jets, where we had to use water from the fire engines and hydrants from different areas, but it all runs in one ring main, which means that the pressure for each fire engine is limited,” said Layne.

“Water works came in and boosted the water pressure for us, which made things a little easier, using the water supply that was readily available, and when helicopters came in, they used sea water, which all helped in getting the fire contained, although it took us a long time, it was also because of the inaccessibility of fire engines to get to the actual fire.

“The structures that are built so closely together, plus all their belongings that they put in the roadways, so a lot of factors contributed to taking much longer to extinguish the fire than we would have liked."

Severe windy conditions in Cape Town have impacted on firefighting efforts.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour has announced that all food from Sunday’s cancelled tour event will be donated to fire victims.

eNCA