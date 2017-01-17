Fire on Table Mountain slope under control

Firefighters are battling a blaze on the lower slopes of Table Mountain. Photo: Twitter / @stressed_medic

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters battled to get a fire on the lower slopes of Table Mountain under control as strong winds continued to fan the flames.

City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters responded to the fire in the vicinity of Deer Park Drive just after 9.30pm on Monday.

"Firefighting efforts are concentrated on averting the spread of the fire towards the residential area in Oranjezicht,” he said.

A large contingent of @TableMountainNP crew and tankers are there also. @vwsfires working under their command. https://t.co/ffCfDapoad — VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) January 16, 2017

He said no evacuations had been ordered yet, but advised people to “close their doors and windows and wet any vegetation on their properties to prevent any embers from igniting fires”.

An Oranjezicht resident, who declined to be named, said some residents at the top of Deer Park Drive were already evacuating as a safety precaution.

Layne said fire and rescue services would remain on scene overnight.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

Africa News Agency