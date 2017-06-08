Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Firefighters battle to control Knysna fires

  • South Africa
File: Firefighters are still battling to bring wildfires under control in Knysna. Photo: Facebook / Knysna fires 7th June

KNYSNA - Firefighters are still battling to bring wildfires under control in Knysna along the Garden Route. 

By 2am on Thursday morning, around 10,000 people had been evacuated.

Additional firefighters have been deployed to the town.

Numerous fires and a plantation blaze are raging along the N2.

A farmworker, his wife and son have died in Rheenendal.

Several homes have been gutted and thousands of people are displaced. 

Evacuated suburbs include Welbedacht, Nania, Eastford, Green Pastures and Knysna Heights.

An informal settlement was also ablaze late Wednesday night.

The N2 between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay remains closed.

Disaster Management says this is the most destructive fire in a built-up area in the province in recent memory.

