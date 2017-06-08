Firefighters battle to control Knysna fires

File: Firefighters are still battling to bring wildfires under control in Knysna. Photo: Facebook / Knysna fires 7th June

KNYSNA - Firefighters are still battling to bring wildfires under control in Knysna along the Garden Route.

#KnysnaFire Sadly the fires in and around Knysna are still not under control. Fortunately the wind has died down quite a bit. — KnysnaMunicipality (@KnysnaMuni) June 8, 2017

#KnysnaFire But many hotspots and sporadic flare-ups are still causing concern. Extra fire fighting teams are now starting to arrive — KnysnaMunicipality (@KnysnaMuni) June 8, 2017

By 2am on Thursday morning, around 10,000 people had been evacuated.

Go George buses have arrived in Knysna to help with the evacuation #KnysnaFire pic.twitter.com/hvwPU5rEEy — Snazo Gulwa (@Snazo_Gulwa) June 7, 2017

Additional firefighters have been deployed to the town.

#KnysnaFire IC directing resources to priority areas: Phezula, Upper Old Place, Wit Lokasie, Knysna Heights & the Knysna Hospital, Brenton pic.twitter.com/bnvsxLxtYp — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 8, 2017

Numerous fires and a plantation blaze are raging along the N2.

A farmworker, his wife and son have died in Rheenendal.

Several homes have been gutted and thousands of people are displaced.

Evacuated suburbs include Welbedacht, Nania, Eastford, Green Pastures and Knysna Heights.

An informal settlement was also ablaze late Wednesday night.

The N2 between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay remains closed.

Disaster Management says this is the most destructive fire in a built-up area in the province in recent memory.

eNCA