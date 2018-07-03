Fires kill two in Cape Town, destroy shacks in Johannesburg

A little girl died when a blaze tore through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay. Photo: Twitter / @LimaCharlie1

CAPE TOWN - As a strong cold front batters most of the country, officials are warning of an increased fire risk.

At least two people, including a six-month-old baby, died in Cape Town fires.

A Manenburg woman who lived in a backyard structure, died in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a little girl died when a blaze tore through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

The blaze destroyed 15 shacks and left over 40 people without shelter.

In Johannesburg, as many as 40 shacks were destroyed in informal settlements.

Temperatures in Johannesburg dropped overnight to as low as -3°C, Gauteng Weather said.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said 20 shacks in Alexandra and 20 in Soweto were destroyed by fire.

He said so far no fatalities had been reported. The City is assisting the affected residents.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA