Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Fitch affirms SA's 'junk' rating, outlook stable

  • South Africa
Fitch downgraded South Africa to BB+ from BB- on both foreign and local currency debt in early April after a cabinet reshuffle that saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed. Photo: AFP / CEM OZDEL

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch affirmed South Africa's sub-investment grade rating on Thursday with a stable outlook, warning weak economic growth remained a key risk.

Fitch downgraded South Africa to BB+ from BB- on both foreign and local currency debt in early April after a cabinet reshuffle that saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed.

"South Africa's ratings are weighed down by low trend GDP growth, sizeable contingent liabilities and deteriorating governance," Fitch said in a statement.

"Positively, they are supported by deep local capital markets, a favourable government debt structure and a track record of fairly prudent fiscal and monetary policy."

Fitch Affirms SA's Ratings at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook by eNCA.com on Scribd

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close