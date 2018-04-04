Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Breakthrough in Limpopo mine workers' deaths

  • South Africa
File: Limpopo police said on Wednesday that five people had been arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus that killed six workers who were on their way to the Modikwa platinum mine. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police said on Wednesday that five people had been arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus that killed six workers who were on their way to the Modikwa platinum mine earlier this week.

Limpopo Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said two suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening while three were arrested on Wednesday.

 

 

They will appear at the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, murder and malicious damage to property.

The attack occurred on Monday night near the town of Burgersfort in northern Limpopo province while approximately 50 workers were being driven to the mine.

Six people were burnt beyond recognition.

Police said the motive of the attack was still being investigated.

eNCA

