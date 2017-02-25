Five candidates push to lead DA in Western Cape

File: The Western Cape election comes amid allegations of racism, mudslinging and an internal DA investigation into fraud. Photo: eNCA/supplied

CAPE TOWN - The election of the Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape interim leader is top of the agenda at the party’s provincial conference Saturday.

Five candidates are contesting the position.

Among the frontrunners are the party’s chief whip in Cape Town, Shaun August and the acting leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The election comes amid allegations of racism, mudslinging and an internal DA investigation into fraud.

More than 200 delegates will converge on Worcester for the party’s provincial conference.

The DA’s acting leader in the Western Cape, and MEC for Human Settlements, Bonginkosi Madikizela believes he is the best man to lead the party to the 2019 elections.

“I have a lot of experience. I’ve been part of the DA for more than 10 years now. Two years ago I was elected as a deputy leader so I think I’m ready. I embody the values of this party and I appeal to all the demographics in this province.”

But, Madikizela loses his cool when asked about the support he enjoys from former DA leader and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

"I’m nobody’s puppet. I’m nobody’s person. I’m a leader in my own right."

“You see there is a particular narrative that people want to drive here. If you look at what has been happening is that people want to drive this narrative that this contestation is about Zille versus De Lille."

The DA’s chief whip in Cape Town, Shaun August is equally confident of his victory.

He is serving a five-year suspended sentence for breaching party protocol, after buying more than 30,000 DA printed t-shirts ahead of last year’s municipal elections.

The party’s Federal Legal Commission is also investigating August and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, for allegedly leaking party documents to the media.

August, a former member of the Independent Democrats, admits to a very close political relationship with De Lille.

The successful candidate will serve as the interim leader until August, when the Provincial Elective Conference will be held.

