Five Hyde Park jewellery robbers in custody

The Boutique Haute Horligerie jewellery store in Hyde Park Centre, Johannesburg, shortly after armed robbers struck the store on 13 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange, on Monday said five people thought to be involved in the robbery at a jewellery shop in Hyde Park last week had been arrested.

On Thursday a group of armed men stormed a jewellery store at Hyde Park shopping centre and made off with jewellery worth thousands of rands. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, on Monday said an intelligence-driven operation by the provincial trio task-team in Gauteng led to the swift arrest of five male suspects whose ages range from 23 to 36.

“The five were arrested on Sunday and police seized a rental vehicle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime,” Peters said. They are expected to appear in court this week.

Police in Gauteng have declared war on trio crimes: business robbery, house robbery and hijacking. De Lange commended and thanked the members for their hard work and concerted effort in fighting these crimes.

African News Agency