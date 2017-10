Five people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N3 in Van Reenen, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Twitter / @_ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N3 in Van Reenen, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics transported three other people to hospital, including an 11-year-old boy who was in a critical condition.

The five deceased were travelling in the same vehicle.

They were declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and authorities are investigating.

eNCA