Five lions on the loose, not one

  • South Africa
File: Five lions have been seen on a farm in Fochville, on the West Rand. It is unclear where they escaped from Photo: afp

JOHANNESBURG - At least five lions, not just one as reported, are on the loose in Fochville, west of Johannesburg, officials have confirmed.

It was initially thought that only one lion, a young male, was on the loose after it was sighted more than five weeks ago. 

But four more cats were spotted on a farm on Friday.

LISTEN: Lion on the loose in Fochville

Non-profit company Captured in Africa, which is leading the search for the animals said it was not clear where the lions escaped from as there were no sanctuaries in the area.

 

Earlier this year, lions escaped from the Kruger National Park.

